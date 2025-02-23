Ubani, Chisom, Tobechukwu To Anchor Newstap/ SWAN Five Star Sports Award

Share

Veteran journalist and Group Sports Editor of Vanguard Newspaper Tony Ubani, ace television presenter with Super Sports, Chisom Mbonu-Ezeoke and Media Officer of CAF women football, Oluchi Tobex Tobechukwu have been appointed by the organisers of the maiden Newstap/ SWAN Five Star Sports Award as anchor persons of the prestigious event.

In a statement issued by the organisers of the award signed by the Editor of Newstap Communications, Ifeanyi Eduzor and the Secretary General of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, ( SWAN), Ikenna Okonkwo, they said that their choice was based on their experience in handling such a high profile event noting that with them as anchor persons, there will be no dull moment throughout the duration of the award nite.

The Newstap/ SWAN Five Star Sports Award was instituted to honour five eminent Nigerians and corporate bodies who have contributed immensely to the development of sports in the country.

Those to be honoured includes, the Executive Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, GTI Assets Management and Trust Limited, a company that has turned around the nation’s premier league, the NPFL, President of Remo Stars, Kunle Soname, Chairman of Benue State Football Association who is also the only founder of two women clubs in Nigeria – Naija Ratels and Benue Queens, Barrister Paul Edeh and the Chief Executive Officer of Africa’s leading stadiums construction outfit, Monimichelle Sports Facilities Limited, Chief Ebi Egbe.

The event comes up on Friday, March 7, 2025 at the Bamboo Hall of the prestigious Eko Club, off Bode Thomas Street Surulere, Lagos.

