Ubajaka Tasks APGA On 2022 Anti Party; Carpets Agitators Of Zoning

Share

Ahead of the conduct of the Anambra South Senatorial District bye-election, one of the aspirants in All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Patrick Ubajaka has urged the leadership of the party to take decisive actions in sanctioning aspirants found to have played anti-party in the last general election.

It is being alleged that some aspirants of the party worked against the then candidate of the party Hon Chris Azubogu for the Late Sen Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Democratic Party YPP hence party faithfuls are calling for their immediate disqualification before the primary election.

According to Ubajaka who spoke to reporters in Awka; “I am not an official of the party though I have heard about this allegation in which I am not involved it is incumbent on the leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA to take the decision if they find anyone wanting or culpable of the allegations of working against the party in the last general election ”

“Though it may have happened in the past and where some people were not comfortable about the factions in the party as it were between Edozie Njoku and our National Chairman Sylvester Ezeokenwa and that was in the past it is the job of the party to take that decision because I am just an aspirant and not an official of the party,” he said.

Reacting to the issue of zoning the ticket to the Nnewi South local government area ahead of the bye-election Ubajaka contended that the tenure of late Sen Ifeanyi Ubah is not over yet adding that it is fair and proper for him from the same Nnewi North local government area with late Ubah to be elected to complete the tenure of his late brother.

“It cannot be the turn of the people of Nnewi South local government area because the tenure of Nnewi North is still running and what we are going there to do is to complete that tenure”

“Had it been that the four-year tenure of Late Ifeanyi Ubah had been completed then we would be talking about turn by turn or using the zoning arrangements ”

“We barely have just two years and a few months so it is not yet the end of the tenure of the late Senator so zoning doesn’t come in now ” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: