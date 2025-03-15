Ubah Support Group Salutes Soludo Over Okpoko General Hospital

Share

The supporters of the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah on Saturday commended Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, for the construction of the first General Hospital in Okpoko Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The group, which had been on a tour of projects executed by Soludo, noted that previous administrations in Anambra state never found it proper and important to turn the popular Okpoko slum around.

The group expressed gratitude to the governor for converting the town into a smart city.

The leader of the group, Kamen Chuks Ogbonna, commended Soludo for fulfilling his promise to transform Okpoko into a livable community.

“The transformation of Okpoko is a significant milestone in Governor Soludo’s efforts to develop Anambra State.

“Once plagued by poverty, neglect, and infrastructure decay, the community has been revitalized with modern amenities, including improved roads, a general hospital, and enhanced security”

During the tour, residents, especially children, gathered en masse to express their gratitude to Governor Soludo.

Sylverleen Uche, a 21-year-old resident, praised Soludo for providing a general hospital, electricity, and road networks.

Chukwuma Ogbodike, Medical Director of the hospital, noted that the hospital site was once a refuse dumping ground.

According to him, the hospital offers free antenatal and children’s treatment services and operates 24 hours a day, appreciating the constant combination of electricity and solar power.

Soludo’s achievements in Okpoko and other areas of Anambra state have earned widespread recognition, demonstrating his administration’s commitment to transforming the state.

The Kamen-led team wrapped up their five-day tour of Soludo’s projects with a visit to the Drug Market at Oba in the Idemili South Local Government Area.

This market is part of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s efforts to relocate the renowned Onitsha Head Bridge Drug Market to Oba, a project aimed at creating a modern international drug market.

