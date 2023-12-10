Ubah Reiterates Commitment To Women’s Empowerment

…As He Lay Foundation Stone Of Nnewi House In Abuja

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South Senatorial District has assured women of the District and beyond that he will always put in measures that will strengthen and empower them to achieve their legitimate ambitions.

Senator Ubah made the remarks while performing the Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of the Nnewi House, Abuja, a project facilitated by his office.

“Speaking further at the event, Senator Ubah appreciated the women leaders for their foresight and diligence and disclosed that his office facilitated the project in order to provide modern platforms that will empower them to achieve more success in their various endeavours.

“However Senator Ubah, who was accompanied by the Director-General of Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation Chief Vin Onyeka, the Chairman of Afaigboefuna Solidarity Chief Ernest Otugo and some stakeholders also disclosed that when completed, the project which is located at Apo area of Abuja will provide various ultramodern facilities like skill acquisition centres, lounge and ICT units for ndị Nnewi and will consequently, provide job opportunities for the youth.

“He further maintained that provision was made for the funding of the project in the 2023 budget of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and expressed hope that it will be completed in no distant time”, he said.

Responding, to the leaderships of men and women wings of the Nnewi Community Meeting, Abuja appreciated Senator Ubah for consolidating his efforts to develop human capital.

“They also appreciated him for promoting the interests of his people and prayed for more grace and protection upon him.

Also present at the event were illustrious sons and daughters of Nnewi including Hon Princess Esom Nwafor-Orizu, among others.