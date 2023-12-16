Ubah Mourns Ex-Anambra Gov, Chukwuemeka Ezeife

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has received with sadness the news of the passing of the First Executive Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, CON (Okwadike Igbo-Ukwu).

Speaking in a statement issued by his media office on Friday, December 15, 2023, Senator Ubah described Dr Ezeife’s death as a huge loss to the Igbo nation and the country at large.

“Apart from being the first civilian governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife was also, a highly respected figure in the Southeast geopolitical zone and Nigeria in general, who served the country in various capacities as federal permanent secretary, political adviser to a former president of Nigeria, amongst others. His loss will be felt by all who knew him.

“His vision and contributions to our dear state, particularly in the areas of leadership, governance, and community development during and after his tenure as a governor, were invaluable, and his dedication to the progress and well-being of our people will always be remembered.

“During this difficult time, I offer my deepest condolence and pray that the Ezeife family finds solace and strength in the memories they shared with their beloved patriarch. May his kind soul find eternal rest in God’s bosom,” Senator Ubah added.