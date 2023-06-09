Ubah Meets With Chinese Ambassador On Business, Visa For Anambra South, S’East

In furtherance of his efforts to give adequate support to various businesses operating within our Senatorial District and promote the Igbo economy, Senator Ubah visited the Chinese Embassy in Abuja to have further discussions on how to promote business activities within Anambra South Senatorial District and Southeast Geopolitical Zone in general.

Speaking during the meeting which lasted for about two hours, Sen. Ubah reminded the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun of the need to consolidate a strong partnership that will promote the interests of business operators in Anambra South and other parts of the southeast geopolitical zone.

The senator also, maintained that Anambra State especially Anambra South Senatorial District is the commercial nerve centre of the southeastern region of Nigeria and that with strong business and economic partnerships with China, the Igbo economy will record significant growth.

“However, We also deliberated on the challenges regularly faced by business operators especially those from Anambra South in the Chinese Visa application process and I urged the Ambassador to do the needful and end the unwarranted frustrations.

He also, urged the Ambassador to initiate a programme for my constituents through which existing and upcoming business operators will be exposed to various business fields and opportunities and assured him that I will work closely with my state government, Air Peace Airline and other relevant stakeholders to make the event successful.

“I also called for the establishment of the Anambra-Chinese Chamber of Commerce to enhance the business relationship between Ndị Anambra South, State and China.

Senator Ubah further used the opportunity to inform the Chinese Ambassador that my Senatorial District through my intervention programmes in security and economy, has hugely patronised Chinese manufacturers and will also sponsor my constituents to the country in October to participate in the Autumn Edition of the Canton Fair and Skill Acquisition Programmes.

“Responding to the Appeal, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Cui Jianchun acknowledged that the Chinese visa application process for Nigerians is cumbersome and assured me that he will make efforts to encourage businesses in Nigeria by pushing for a review of his country’s visa policy.

Ambassador Cui Jianchun also appreciated his efforts and assured that he will work towards organising a programme that will not only expose existing and upcoming business operators within Anambra South Senatorial District to various business fields and opportunities but will also encourage them to achieve their business goals in no distant time.

“They also, assured him of his maximum support as I plan to sponsor my constituents to China for them to attend the Autumn Edition of the Canton Fair and Skill Acquisition Programmes in October, and maintained that the gains of partnerships between my Senatorial District and Chinese investors cannot be overemphasized.

“People present at the visit were the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of New Age Mobile Concepts Limited Mr Ekene Kingsley Okpala.

The Senator assured us that he will never relent in partnering with relevant authorities to promote and protect your interests, teamwork has helped us in the 10th Senate, he added.