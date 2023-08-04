Ubah, Igwe Aguleri, Ejiofor Visit Nnamdi Kanu In DSS Custody

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah and His Majesty, Eze Chukwuemeka Eri (Eze Akajiovo Igbo Nile) on Thursday paid a visit to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu as part of the ongoing efforts to bring about a speedy resolution of the insecurity issues bedevilling the southeast region.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senator’s media aide, Kamen Chuks Ogbonna.

Senator Ubah, who was also accompanied on the trip by the Director-General of the Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation, Chief Vin Onyeka, was at the DSS facility in continuation of the series of interventions that he, along with some critical stakeholders, is presently engaged in to ensure the release of Kanu from detention.

The visit was heralded by an earlier stop over at the Chambers of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Bar Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq. (KSC).

“After the visit, Ejiofor, who spoke to New Telegraph over the phone said, “The visit was unprecedented, as fruitful and productive discussions were exclusively held with Onyendu (MNK) During this visit, Onyendu reiterated his firm and unequivocal condemnation, and total cancellation of the senseless sit-at-home saga in the Southeast, hitherto enforced in the entire southeast states by the enemies of our people.

The conversation towards a safe, prosperous, and developed southeastern region continues to gain momentum as Senator Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, remains unrelenting and resolute in driving this process, for when the selfless is in power, the people truly rejoice.

“He also said in conclusion, a safe and prosperous southeast is Possible”, he added.