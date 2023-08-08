Ubah Emerges Senate Chairman, Senate Committee On States And Local Government Affairs

The senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah has emerged as the Chairman of the newly created Senate Committee on States and Local Government Affairs as announced by the Senate leadership last night.

This critical committee will, among other functions, carry out oversight activities on various Federal Government projects, allocations, and interventions in the entire 36 states, including FCT and the 774 local government areas

in the country.

Recall that Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah won his re-election on the platform of his party, the Young Progressives Party YPP, with a landslide to become a ranking member of the 10th Senate .

However, Nigerians look forward to the idea bearer, Distinguished Senator, Ifeanyi Ubah’s Midas Touch, along with his committee members in handling oversight functions using the Committee on States and Local Government Affairs to ensure inter alia that the various federal government interventions to the states and local government areas are fully utilised to the benefit of the people whose interest the various arms of Government are meant to serve.