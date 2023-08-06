Ubah Attends 2023 Edition Of Nigerian, German Cultural Carnival

The Senator Representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, in Frankfurt Germany, attended the 2023 edition of the Nigerian German Cultural Carnival.

The Nigerian German Cultural Carnival is an annual event that showcases the rich cultural heritage of both countries.

The carnival provides a platform for cultural exchange, which over the years has fostered understanding and appreciation of each other’s traditions, music, dance, and cuisine.

“Senator Ubah said he was honoured to be part of this celebration. “It was a great opportunity to showcase the diversity and vibrancy of Nigerian culture to an international audience.

“Our delegation was warmly received by the organizers and participants of the carnival led by the Nigerian Consul General at the Consulate General of Nigeria in Frankfurt Germany Amb. Wahab Akande.”

The event gave the Senator and his delegation the opportunity to interact with various cultural groups from both Nigeria and Germany.

The event however witnessed captivating performances of traditional dances, music, and fashion shows, as the atmosphere was filled with excitement and joy as people from different backgrounds came together to celebrate unity in diversity.

Continuing, Senator Ubah said that he also had the privilege of addressing the audience, where he highlighted the importance of cultural exchange and the role it plays in strengthening diplomatic ties.

He further emphasized the need for continued collaboration, between Nigeria and Germany in various sectors, including education, trade, and tourism.

Senator Ubah however took the opportunity to promote his legislative and Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation’s initiatives in education, healthcare, and youth empowerment, as he highlighted the foundation’s commitment to creating opportunities for young Nigerians and fostering sustainable development in our communities.

“The Nigerian German Cultural Carnival is a memorable experience that showcases the beauty of cultural diversity and the potential for collaboration between nations.

“It is a reminder of the importance of preserving and promoting our cultural heritage while embracing the richness and uniqueness of other cultures.

“The carnival brought together people from different backgrounds, allowing them to appreciate and learn from each other’s traditions, music, dance, and cuisine.

“Senator Ubah was however grateful to Amb. Wahab Akande and all the organizers of the epic event for creating a platform that strengthens our unity and diplomatic ties.

“He also thanked the Nigerian Ambassadors to Italy, Finland, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium and so many other countries for their participation.

“The Senator assured his constituents that he will continue to work closely with relevant authorities to facilitate international programmes that will empower them and foster our economic development in Anambra South Senatorial District and Anambra in general.

Also, he was accompanied to the event by the Director-General of Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation Chief Vin Onyeka and four of his Aides; Chigozie Udogu (Chief of Staff), Hon Ifeanyi Nwankwo (Senior Special Assistant on Corporate Contacts and Mobilisation), Hon Kamen Chuks Ogbonna (Head of Media And Strategic Communications) and Chinazor Ajumorah (Administrative Secretary).