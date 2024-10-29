UBA@75: UBA Hosts ‘Creators Unlocked’ Event, Rewards Filmmakers

Share

Notable personalities from Nigeria’s entertainment industry graced the Creators Unlocked event hosted by UBA. The personalities included acclaimed actor and director, Daniel Etim Effiong, who shared valuable insights into navigating the creative industry successfully, and popular Instagram content creator, Meshkiey, and many more.

In his address, Effiong shared his transformative career journey, detailing his bold decision to transition from a stable engineering career to pursue his passion for filmmaking and acting. “A few years ago, I left a secure engineering career to pursue my passion in film.

Standing here today, I can tell you that following your creative instincts, despite the uncertainties, can lead to extraordinary fulfilment. The creative industry needs more brave souls willing to take that leap of faith, and initiatives like UBA Creators Unlocked are providing the safety net that many creators need to make that jump,” he said.

One of the competition’s top winners, Hannah Sampson, who received a $750 prize, shared her inspiring journey of how the prize money has made it possible for her to make her short films, which has been her lifelong dream“Being selected among the top three winners and receiving the $750 prize has enabled me to fulfil my lifelong dream of producing my short films.

I will submit these films to festivals, and I’m immensely grateful to UBA for providing this platform and supporting my creative journey.’

Sampson said. Speaking at the event, Group Head, Corporate and Marketing Communications, Alero Ladipo, explained that UBA is passionate about the growth of the entertainment industry in Nigeria and has further expressed it in project #UBACreatorsUnlocked” a campaign put together to commemorate our anniversary.

“We are happy about the participation of creative film makers as this has further shown that talents are abound in Nigeria, and our resolve to supporting any course that advances our nation remains unwavering”, said Ladipo.

Addressing the creatives at the event, Head, REDTV, Olufemi Bamigbetan reaffirmed UBA’s unwavering commitment to supporting both emerging and established talents in the industry

