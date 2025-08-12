UBA Unveils Revamped Website

Children, aged benefit from Foundation

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Plc, has launched its revamped Group website to enhance users’ digital experience. The newly revamped website boasts of a faster, smarter, and more dynamic digital platform,designed to deliver live news updates, real-time Nigerian stock prices, and a world-class user experience among other worldclass features.

The upgrade marks a significant leap in the bank’s digital transformation journey, setting new standards for speed, accessibility, and innovation in the African banking industry. UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Alero Ladipo, who spoke excitedly about the revamped website, explained that the redesign focuses on simplifying user-journey, improving responsiveness across all devices, and incorporating a language-agnostic interface that caters to the bank’s diverse global audience.

She explained that with its sleek, intuitive layout and enhanced navigation, the site empowers customers, investors, and stakeholders to access critical information instantly – whether it is the latest market movements, breaking financial news, or UBA’s wide range of products and services.

Ladipo said, “We are thrilled to unveil our new website, which represents a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey. Our goal is to provide a worldclass digital experience that meets the evolving needs of our customers and stakeholders.”

Continuing, she added, “A major highlight of the upgrade is its speed, powered by an upgraded server infrastructure with enhanced load balancing to ensure minimal downtime and lightningfast performance. By combining speed, accessibility, and live market intelligence, our new platform strengthens our position as an industry leader.”

She pointed out that the site also integrates automated news updates powered by International agency, Bloomberg and real-time stock prices tracking, ensuring visitors remain informed at all times. Throwing more light on the new features, the Head, Digital and Online Marketing, Amanda Oguamanam, said; “We have transformed our website to be faster, cleaner, and more engaging, removing clutter by over 60%, upgrading servers for speed and reliability, streamlining navigation, and tailoring content to inspire global partners while making it easier for customers to find what they need.”

Other standout features, she added, include improved accessibility for users with disabilities, dark/ light mode toggle, advanced search functions, and a simplified content structure, which are all designed to deliver an inclusive, modern experience for a global audience. The revamped website is live and accessible at www.ubagroup. com.

Meanwhile, In a display of compassion and commitment to societal well-being, UBA Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, extended its generosity to the less privileged in Lagos through its charity outreach programme.

A statement by the bank yesterday said the Foundation visited SoSaid Charity Homes Community and SOS Children’s Village, in Lagos, where the elderly, children, and vulnerable members of society were presented with essential food items and other relief materials, including several bags of rice, beans, and other necessities, aimed at alleviating hardship and putting smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries.

Speaking during the outreach, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, who emphasised the Foundation’s commitment to improving lives across Africa, noted that this initiative is one of the ways the Foundation gives back to its communities.

“At UBA Foundation, we believe in touching lives and giving back to the communities where we operate. The elderly and children are among the most vulnerable in society, and it is our responsibility to support them in any way we can. This outreach is a testament to our commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development,” she said.