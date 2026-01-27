UBA Unveils Instant Account Opening Platform

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Africa’s Global Bank, has launched a simplified instant account opening digital platform designed to make banking faster, more accessible, and truly borderless for customers across Africa and in the diaspora.

A statement yesterday said the new platform enables prospective customers to begin and complete their account opening journey fully online, eliminating the traditional barriers of paperwork and initial branch visits.

With this innovation, UBA continues to strengthen its leadership in digital banking and financial inclusion across the continent. Through the new platform, customers can start their onboarding journey via the web by simply selecting their preferred language and country.

The process is accessible on computers, tablets, and smartphones, ensuring a consistent and user-friendly experience across devices.

The platform supports both Naira and Diaspora account openings, offering multi-language options that reflect UBA’s diverse customer base and panAfrican footprint.

In line with UBA’s commitment to global best practices, the Instant Account Opening platform is fully aligned with applicable privacy and data protection regulations, including the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This ensures strong data privacy, enhanced customer confidence, and a robust legal framework for international and diaspora customers.