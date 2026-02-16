UBA Unveils Diaspora Platform To Power Global African Lifestye

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has unveiled a diaspora banking and investment platform designed to serve Africans living and working across the world and within the continent.

The platform, launched in collaboration with leading ecosystem partners including United Capital, Africa Prudential, UBA Pensions, Afriland Properties, Heirs Insurance Group, and Avon Healthcare Limited — represents a major step in redefining diaspora banking beyond remittances toward structured wealth creation and long-term investment.

At the unveiling, which took place at UBA’s global headquarters in Lagos under the theme: “Beyond Bank- ing: Powering the Global African Lifestyle, all the company representatives were on hand to showcase a seamless platform that goes beyond remittances, wealth creation, protection, and long-term prosperity.

Speaking at the event, UBA’s Head of Diaspora Banking, Anant Rao, described the initiative as a strategic shift in how Africa engages its global citizens. “For decades, Africa’s engagement with its diaspora has focused largely on remittances. Today, we are moving beyond that.

This platform represents a transition from simple money transfers to a financial ecosystem where Africans globally can bank, make payments, invest, protect their families, and build long-term wealth seamlessly,” he said.

Rao noted that African diaspora remittance flows exceed $100 billion annually, making them one of the most resilient and consistent sources of capital into the continent.

“Diaspora capital is not just a flow of funds — it is a strategic growth partner for Africa. Our role is to provide a trusted platform that converts capital into structured investment and shared prosperity across the continen,” he said.