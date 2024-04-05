UBA Unveils Complaints Resolution Portal To Assist Customers

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has unveiled a Quick Response solution code, qrdispute.ubagroup.com:8088 called the ‘Scan to Resolve Complaint’ portal with code aimed at enhancing satisfaction and swiftly addressing customers’ disputes. The first of its kind innovative platform marks another significant step by the bank to revolutionise customer service and streamline complaint resolution processes.

The ‘Scan to Resolve Complaint’ portal is a QRcode-based qrdispute.ubagroup.com:8088,-portal conceptualised by the bank to proffer timely solution to customers’-challenges, without them having to visit the bank or branch. With the portal, a variety of concerns including challenges around failed transactions will be quickly resolved from the comfort of their homes and business places.

UBA’s Head, Digital Banking, Olukayode Olubiyi, who spoke on the workings and benefits of the ‘Scan and Resolve Complaint’ portal, explained that with the platform, difficulties with transactions on web, Point of Sale (PoS) and Automated Teller Machines would immediately get responses and be treated within 72 hours. “Our customers are at the heart of our business, that’s why we keep going the extra mile to constantly innovate in a bid to satisfy them. As the name implies, Scan and Resolve Complaint, is a solution driven portal which attends to complaints and issues of customers fast and promptly,” he said.