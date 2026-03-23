UBA UK, BII Expand Trade Finance Access For African Businesses

United Bank for Africa UK, the London subsidiary of UBA Group, and British International Investment have signed a letter of intent to develop trade finance collaboration opportunities. The proposed initiative aims to expand access to trade and working capital facilities for businesses operating across Africa.

Access to trade finance remains one of the most significant structural constraints on African trade. Businesses struggle to secure letters of credit, guarantees, and supply chain finance on commercially viable terms, limiting their capacity to export and import competitively.

According to the African Development Bank, this trade finance gap is estimated to be over $80 billion annually. To help close this gap, UBA UK will leverage its deep relationships across the Group’s 20-country African network to originate and structure trade finance transactions.

BII, on the other hand, with a mandate to support productive, sustainable, and inclusive growth across Africa, can support transactions that might otherwise fall outside conventional commercial appetite.

Lok Mishra, Chief Executive Officer, UBA UK, said: “The signing of the letter with BII represents a landmark moment for UBA UK and for the UBA Group’s global ambitions.

As the Group’s hub for Trade operations, UBA UK is uniquely positioned to connect African businesses with the international financial system. “Working alongside BII, we can extend that capability further — mobilizing capital where it matters most and helping to close the trade finance gap that holds back so much African potential.”

On his part, Chris Chijiutomi, Managing Director and Head of Africa BII, said: “British International Investment is committed to catalyzing private sector growth across Africa, and trade finance is a critical enabler of that growth.

“We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with UBA Group, whose pan-African network and deep institutional relationships can help advance our ambition to expand access to trade and working-capital finance, particularly in frontier markets.”

The announcement builds on growing momentum around intra-African trade facilitated by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which entered into force in 2021 and represents one of the world’s most significant trade integration initiatives.

Both institutions have identified the operationalization of AfCFTA as a priority catalyst for a trade finance facility, with UBA UK’s network across major AfCFTA economies offering a basis for supporting businesses navigating the emerging continental market.

This also complements the UK Government’s broader engagement with African economic development, including commitments made at the UK-Africa Investment Summit, and reinforces the City of London’s role as a leading international finance centre for Africa-focused capital mobilisation.