UBA To Showcase Power Of Digital Marketing For SME Growth At Business Series

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to host another impactful edition of its quarterly UBA Business Series, with the theme “Content that Converts: Building Influence and Driving Growth Through Strategic Marketing.”

This edition, the final for the year, which will be held at the UBA Head Office, Marina Lagos, on Thursday, November 6th, 2025, underscores the bank’s unwavering commitment toward supporting entrepreneurs and small business owners with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive especially in today’s competitive digital landscape.

The event will bring together leading industry experts and digital marketing strategists who will share practical insights on how businesses can create compelling content that drives engagement, builds customer trust, and delivers measurable growth.

Social Media influencers and entrepreneurs including Digital Creator and actor, Elozonam Ogbolu; Digital Health Educator, Chinonso Egemba (Aproko Doctor); Kenyan Actress and Media Entrepreneur, Catherine Kamau; Content Creator, Nasiru Lawal (Nasboi); and Digital Influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, will be part of the panel who will share their experiences on how they built great online communities on the continent.

Participants will learn first-hand how to leverage storytelling, social media, and data analytics to strengthen their brand presence and convert audiences into loyal customers.

There will also be live question and answer segments, allowing both online and virtual participants to gain tailored advice on how to grow their businesses effectively. Participants can register to be a part of the insightful event using the link: https://on.ubagroup.com/BSQ3Press.

Speaking ahead of the event, UBA’s Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, highlighted the critical importance of content, content creation, and digital influencing to present-day businesses.

“Content is the new oil, and at UBA, we recognise the content creation and digital influence sector as a very tangible and significant pillar of the Nigerian economy.

“Just as oil transformed our nation’s economic landscape, digital content is now driving unprecedented growth, creating jobs, and opening new avenues for wealth creation,” Shamsideen said

UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, who emphasised the bank’s dedication to knowledge sharing, pointed out that successful content creation goes beyond simply shooting video and relies on a clear strategy and key principles.

“At UBA, we believe in the power of storytelling to influence hearts and minds.

“This initiative is a deliberate part of that strategy, leveraging the creative economy to demonstrate our commitment to being a forward-thinking and reliable partner”, she stated.

She explained that the session is open to all entrepreneurs, professionals, and digital creators across Africa and beyond, who will like to make an impactful difference in their businesses.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally.

Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.