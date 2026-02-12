UBA To Revamp Agency, Merchant Banking With Improved Features On Redpay Terminals

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has launched a new aggregator sales structure for its RedPay POS and agency banking network, as part of efforts targeted towards the advancement of its mission to deepen relationship with its network and, most importantly, expand financial inclusion across Nigeria.

The newly launched multi benefit structure, which offers partners a comprehensive value proposition, was unveiled at the inaugural UBA Aggregator Engagement Session, held at the bank’s head offfice in Lagos on Tuesday.

The session themed, “POS-itive Impact: Connecting Agents, Merchants, and Customers,” served as a collaborative platform to align strategies for scaling the UBAMONI Agency Banking ecosystem and bringing together key industry aggregators, Point-of-Sale (POS) partners, and network managers, UBA’s Executive Director Designate, Digital Banking, Emmanuel Lamptey, who spoke at the event, emphasised the critical role partnerships play in achieving national financial inclusion objectives.

“Today’s session marks a pivotal step in our collective journey to democratise financial access in Nigeria. By bringing together our valued aggregators and partners, we are strengthening the ecosystem that connects UBA directly to communities and ensuring that reliable financial services is within everyone’s reach,” he stated.

Emphasising the need for partnerships, UBA’s Head, Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, who presented the keynote address, outlined the strategic imperative behind the new structure. “Our aggregators are fundamental to realising our ambition of building Africa’s most impactful digital collections network.

This structured framework is designed to be scalable, transparent, and mutually rewarding, empowering our partners with the technology and support needed to drive agent productivity as well as serve under-served communities effectively,” Fashola noted.