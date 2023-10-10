UBA to empower KDs, SMEs on wealth management

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to organise another edition of the UBA Business Series. This is in line with the bank’s commitment to support the growth of micro, small and medium-scale enterprises by equipping them with requisite tools to strengthen and sustain their businesses. The UBA Business Series is a regular seminar/workshop organised by the bank as one of its capacity-building initiatives, where leading business leaders and professionals share well-researched insights on relevant topics and best practices for running successful businesses, especially in the face of difficult business challenges.

This edition, which is powered by the UBA Value Chain Banking, will look at the topic ‘Personal Finance: Wealth Management in Today’s Economy’ and is specifically targeted at key distributors and small and medium-sized business owners. It will hold on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre, UBA House, Marina, Lagos, whilst online participants can also access the session on Zoom via https://bit. ly/UBABIZSERIES The CEO and Executive Editor, Frontier Africa Reports and eminent television host, Boason Omofaye; Managing Director/CEO, United Capital Asset Management Plc, Odiri Oginni CFA, and recording artist and CEO/Founder of Mova Networks, Akitoye ‘Ajebutter22’ Balogun, will be on ground to give helpful tips on wealth management in today’s economy to business leaders.

They will also provide guides on best ways to take businesses to the next level in challenging economic terrain. UBA’s Head, SME Banking, Babatunde Ajayi, who spoke ahead of the workshop, said the vast knowledge and experience of the panellists would help business owners understand the importance of personal finance, wealth management and most importantly how to navigate the frailties of the harsh economy to ensure business growth. “We know small businesses are the backbone of the economy in every country that is why at UBA, we constantly look for ways of ensuring that these business owners and operators are well-equipped to grow their businesses successfully,” he said. Only recently, UBA announced an initiative aimed at providing robust and comprehensive financing solutions to support and boost activities of SMEs across the African continent, where SMEs will have the opportunity to access financing in the key sectors of agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, automotive and transport and logistics