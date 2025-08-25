UBA Super Savers’ Promo To Deepen Financial Inclusion

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has officially launched the fifth edition of its Supersavers Promo aimed at reinforcing the bank’s commitment towards deepening financial inclusion across Nigeria and empowering citizens to achieve their financial goals through disciplined savings.

The nine-month campaign, themed “Season of Progress’, was launched during a press conference which was held at the UBA House, Marina, Lagos, on Friday and is expected to run from September 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026.

The promo is designed to reward both new and existing customers while encouraging a culture of savings that will enable families and individuals to plan for their children’s education, home ownership, business establishment, and other goals.

Speaking during the launch, UBA’s. Group Deputy Managing Director, Chukwuma Nweke, emphasised the importance of savings in nation-building, as he pointed out that the bank is a partner in development and is committed to ensuring that all citizens across the length and breadth of the country are financially covered.

Nweke said: “This campaign is aimed at deepening the savings’ culture among Nigerians. Savings empower families and individuals to take control of their future, whether by securing quality education for their children, acquiring homes, setting up sustainable businesses, or meeting pressing needs at different stages of life.”

Continuing, he said: “To support these aspirations, UBA has developed a range of savings products designed to help people achieve both personal and collective goals while promoting financial inclusion.

Through these products, more Nigerians are being integrated into the formal banking system, bridging economic gaps, breaking cycles of poverty, and building stronger communities.”