UBA Strengthens Leadership Team With Key Appointments, Retirements

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) has announced significant changes to its Executive Board, following the completion of tenure by four longserving Executive Directors.

The retirements, which take effect on January 1, 2026, include Dep- uty Managing Director Mr. Muyiwa Akinyemi, and Executive Direc- tors, Mrs. Abiola Bawuah, Mr. Alex Alozie, and Mrs. Sola Yomi-Ajayi.

In line with UBA’s robust succession and leadership development strategy, the Board has approved the appointment of three new Executive Directors—Mr Emmanuel Lamptey, Mr. Tosin Adewuyi and Mr Chidi Okpala—effective January 1, 2026, subject to regulatory approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Executive Appointments: Mr Emmanuel Lamptey – Executive Director, Digital Banking: Mr. Lamptey brings 25 years of multinational and cross-functional experience spanning retail and corporate banking, asset management, securities brokerage, pensions, insurance and microfinance, with operations across more than 30 African countries.

Lamptey is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certi- fied Accountants (UK), and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana.

Mr. Tosin Adewuyi – Executive Director, Corporate Banking: With over 25 years of experience across Sub-Saharan Africa—including more than 15 years in senior management, FCA- and CBN-approved roles in London and Lagos—Mr. Adewuyi has driven senior client engagement across a broad corporate and sovereign clientele.

Adewuyi is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA), holds a BA (Hons) in Economics and Accounting from the University of Manchester, is an Honorary Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, and an alumnus of The Wharton School.

Mr Chidi Okpala – Executive Director, UBA Nigeria: Prior to his appointment, Mr. Okpala served as Executive Director for Payments, Group Integration and Strategy at Heirs Holdings, where he provided leadership across the Group’s payments businesses while overseeing strategic investments in technology and healthcare.

Okpala has more than 20 years of banking experience and holds a BSc in Finance, an MBA in Banking and Finance, and an MSc in Leadership and Strategy from London Business School, where he is a Sloan Fellow.

Commenting on the appointments, UBA Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, said: “I congratulate the incoming Executive Directors on their appointments.

The Board is confident that they will bring the experience, depth and execution ca- pability needed to build on the solid foundation laid by their predecessors and to propel UBA into its next phase of growth.”

Elumelu also expressed appreciation to the retiring executives, saying: “I extend my sincere gratitude to our retiring Executive Directors for their years of dedicated service and unwavering commitment. Each has played a significant role in UBA’s growth and success.

On behalf of the Board, I thank them for their contributions and commend the impact they have made. They remain cherished members of the UBA family and enduring ambassadors of our values.”