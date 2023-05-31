Uba Strengthens Alumni Connectivity

United Bank for Africa Plc has revamped the UBA Alumni Network Programme, aimed at fostering stronger connections and providing exclusive benefits to its esteemed former employees. In a statement made available by the bank, in enhancing its initial promises, the revamped UBA Alumni Network now offers a broad range of advantages to empower ex-staff members.

UBA’s Group Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba, who welcomed the ex-staff members during the UBA Alumni relaunch in UBA House recently, expressed the bank’s commitment to reposition the alumni to do more to ensure that ex-staff members remain comfortable ambassadors of the brand. He said: “I understand that this very key network was launched in 2021, and we have come here today to assure all the members of our alumni that UBA, which is over 75 years old, will continue to play the role of becoming a beacon of hope to our ex-staff.

“As a bank that is interested in the welfare of both staff and ex-staff, we are going to roll out products that are specifically tailored to suit the needs of all our alumni.” Also speaking, UBA’s Deputy Managing Director, Muyiwa Akinyemi, noted that the bank was where it is because of the sacrifices made by its ex-staff several years ago. He added that this was the driving force behind the bank’s desire to support them.

“Today, we are here, but tomorrow, we might be somewhere else, and it is, therefore, essential for us to bond with our former employees, who we recognise as ambassadors that have contributed to the bank’s legacy in various sectors over the years,” Akinyemi stated. He explained that with 35 million customers and over 25,000 staff, the bank remained committed to fostering a vibrant alumni community.

In acknowledging the significance of this vital network, he emphasised the bank’s continued reliance on it to gain insights and improve its service delivery across the four continents and 24 countries where UBA currently operates. Former employees of the bank, Wale Esan and Nnenna Chikezie, were on ground at the event to reel off some of the new offerings and benefits to be enjoyed by members of the UBA alumni, which include: debt restructuring and a moratorium for staff who left while still servicing loans; top-up loans, CoT concessions, access to senior citizens loans; fast-tracking of banking services.