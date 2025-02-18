UBA Spreads Valentine Cheer With Thoughtful Gifts, Discounts

Share

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, took the Valentine’s Day celebrations unto the streets, delighting customers and bystanders with heartfelt gestures and thoughtful gifts.

As part of its Valentine Campaign initiative, UBA staff across various branches engaged directly with customers and publics, spreading joy and reinforcing the bank’s commitment towards fostering strong relationships with customers and larger community.

From sweet treats to branded souvenirs, UBA’s thoughtful giveaways brought smiles to many, creating memorable moments and strengthening the bank’s bond with its valued customers.

In addition, as part of the Valentine’s campaign, UBA is also offering customers incredible deals to celebrate love. With the tagline “Your Progress, Our Love Language,” customers can enjoy 25% off on Jumia using their UBA Naira Mastercard and $75 off on AliExpress when they spend $150 with their UBA Dollar, Euro, or Pound Mastercard.

These offers are designed to help customers treat themselves and their loved ones to something special this Valentine’s season.

The valentine campaign initiative which is expected to run throughout the month of February, aligns with the bank’s culture of care and appreciation, demonstrating that banking is not just about transactions but also about meaningful connections.

On the dicounts to be enjoyed by UBA’s MasterCard’s holders, UBA’s Group Head of Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, stated that the bank understands the significance of this season hence its offering to customers exclusive discounts and perks to make their Valentine’s season special.

“At UBA, we believe in going beyond banking to create experiences that matter. This Valentine’s season, we want to show our customers how much we value them by taking love to the streets and offering them exclusive benefits that improve their lives and relationships.”

Fashola noted. UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, who also commented on the initiative, said that love is at the heart of everything the bank does.

She said, “This campaign is not just about gifts and discounts; it is about showing our customers that their progress is our love language. We are thrilled to bring smiles to their faces and make this Valentine’s season unforgettable.”

