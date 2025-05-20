UBA Shines At DBN’s Service Ambassador Awards

Share

Africa’s Global bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has reaffirmed its leadership position in fostering economic growth and empowerment as it clinched four major awards at the 2025 Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Service Ambassador Awards which held at the weekend in Lagos.

According to a press release, the awards, which recognises financial institutions driving impactful support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Nigeria, saw UBA emerging as top performer, coming tops in the following categories: DBM with the Highest Impact on MSMEs in Nigeria; DBM with the Highest Impact on Women MSMEs; PFI with the Highest Impact in the North-Central Zone; and the Prestigious Platinum Service Ambassador Award, the highest award of the night.

The statement said: “These accolades underscore UBA’s unwavering commitment to empowering businesses, advancing financial inclusion, and supporting women entrepreneurs and underserved communities across Nigeria.

“UBA’s recognition at the awards further solidifies its position as leading force in Nigeria’s financial sector, reinforcing its mission to empower small and medium enterprises and businesses and communities through innovative banking solutions.”

UBA’s Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Muyiwa Akinyemi, who received the Platinum Service Ambassador Award on behalf of the bank, expressed his delight, stating: “We are deeply honoured to be recognised by the Development Bank of Nigeria for our efforts in driving sustainable growth and empowerment for MSMEs, particularly women-led businesses and enterprises in Nigeria.

“These awards are a testament to our strategic focus on providing accessible financing, capacity building, and innovative solutions that enable small businesses to thrive. We remain committed to fostering economic resilience and prosperity across Nigeria.”

