UBA Set To Expand Operation In Middle East

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has set the wheels in motion to expand its operations in the Middle East with plan ongoing to open a subsidiary in Saudi Arabia, its largest economy.

This move, which is expected to happen within the next year, will mark the bank’s second subsidiary in the Gulf Region, following the expansion of its business to the United Arab Emirates in 2022.

UBA’s Group Deputy Managing Director, Muyiwa Akinyemi, who disclosed this during a panel session during the 8th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative(FII) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and in an interview with Arise TV, underscored the bank’s strategic commitment towards fostering Africa’s growth through infrastructure development, youth empowerment and sustainable partnerships across key global markets.

He said: “Opening a presence in Saudi Arabia represents the next step for us in connecting the Africa Gulf region.

We are excited to bring UBA’s expertise in financial services to Saudi Arabia, where we aim to facilitate knowledge transfer and create strong economic linkages.

This venture will further enable us to access Saudi expertise in food security, energy transition, and sustainable practices, which are all critical for Africa’s continued development.”

While emphasizing the importance of Africa as a strategic investment destination for long-term capital, he said: “Africa’s infrastructure deficit is an opportunity for investors worldwide. Our pitch to the Gulf and Southeast Asia emphasizes that Africa must be part of their investment horizon.

Today, food security is paramount as our population expands.” Akinyemi also highlighted the bank’s dedication to nurturing Africa’s youth talent through entrepreneurship.

“Guided by our Group Chairman’s efforts with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, UBA is committed to supporting young entrepreneurs in tech, agriculture, and entertainment, which are all burgeoning sectors in Africa. With such a young and dynamic population, we see enormous potential for innovation and growth.”

