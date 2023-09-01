UBA, Seplat Lead Rebound As Investors Gain N60bn

Equities trading at the Nigerian stock market on Thursday recovered from the previous session’s loss. The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) posted gains as the benchmark index rose by 0.16 percent to close at 66,548.99 points.

Gains in UBA (+1.45%), GTCO (+1.10%), SEPLAT (+9.95%), and STANBIC (+3.67%) contributed to outweigh losses in WAPCO (-0.17%), DANG- SUGAR (-5.66%), and IN- TBREW (-6.52%), keeping the market in the green. Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 29.85 percent, while market capitalisation gained N59.91 billion to close at N36.42 trillion.

The total volume traded decreased by 2.5 percent to 620.98 million units, valued at N7.18 billion, and exchanged in 7,972 deals. STERLINGNG was the most traded stock by volume at 170.00 million units, while DANGSUGAR was the most traded stock by value at NGN1.60 billion. Sectoral performance was mixed, as Oil & Gas (+5.4%) and Banking (+0.3%) indices gained, while the Consumer Goods (-1.1%) and Insurance (-0.4%) indices declined.

Elsewhere, the Industrial Goods index closed flat. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive (1.6x), as 31 tickers gained relative to 19 losers. NGXGROUP (+10.0%) and SEPLAT (+10.0%) topped the gainers’ list, while MULTIVERSE (-10.0%) and NASCON (-9.8%) recorded the high- est losses of the day.