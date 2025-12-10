UBA Sani To Corps Members: Use Service Year To Know Nigeria Better

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has urged corps members to see their service year as a unique opportunity to understand Nigeria and contribute meaningfully to national unity and development.

He said this at the closing ceremony of the 2025 Batch ‘C’ Orientation Course of the corps members deployed in the state yesterday in Kaduna.

He was represented by the state’s commissioner of youth development, Gloria Ibrahim. Sani commended the corps members for successfully completing the three-week orientation programme and for their discipline, resilience and commitment during the period.

He said: “As you step out of this camp and into your host communities, know that the NYSC year is more than just a service; it is your chance to really know Nigeria, and for Nigeria to know you.”