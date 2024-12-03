Uba Sani Presents N790bn 2025 Budget To Assembly

Share

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani yesterday presented the 2025 proposed budget of N790 billion to the House of Assembly.

According to him, N553 billion goes for capital expenditure, representing 70 per cent, with N553 billion while N 237 billion goes to recurrent expenditure, represent ing 40 per cent of the total budget.

He said: “The capital allocation reflects our continued focus on Infra – structure with particular emphasis on rural roads, healthcare facilities, education infrastructure and housing projects.

“We have deliberately focused on projects that will have a massive impact on the economic well-being of our citizens.”

Giving a breakdown of the proposed budget, Sani explained that N206.6 billion would be expended on education, focusing on the construction and rehabilitation of schools and capacity building of teachers, among others.

He stated that N127 billion would be spent on health, focusing on upgrading healthcare facilities, procuring medical equipment, and exploring mobile healthcare services, among other things.

