Uba Sani Names Tinubu, Gani Fawehinmi As Mentors

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has subtly distanced himself from his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai, stressing that his loyalty lies in delivering governance and development rather than engaging in political godfatherism.

Speaking during an interview on TVC News, Governor Sani was asked to respond to El-Rufai’s recent remarks describing him as a mentee.

In his reply, Sani tactfully avoided acknowledging El-Rufai as his mentor and instead credited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the late human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, as his true role models.

“I don’t think it’s necessary to respond to that comment, because for me, I feel it is something that I have no time to correspond to,” Governor Sani stated.

He continued: “Let me give an example. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I met him in 1994, and I still regard him as my leader.

Chief Gani Fawehinmi for me is a leader and a father. During the era of struggle, I lived in his house.

“I will not comment [on El-Rufai], but what I can say here is that I’m focusing on Kaduna. I don’t talk about individuals. My focus is Kaduna, and I don’t get distracted. My eyes are on the board.”

The Kaduna governor emphasized that his top priority remains tackling insecurity and driving development in the state, rather than indulging in personal or political rivalries.