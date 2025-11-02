UBA Sani Makes 34 New Appointments Across Key Kaduna Agencies

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has announced the appointment of 34 individuals into key government boards, agencies and advisory positions in the state.

A statement issued yesterday by Ibraheem Musa, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, described the appointments as a move to bring “innovative and resourceful professionals” into the state’s socio-economic and political re-engineering process.

The appointments cut across the education, media, environmental management, and vocational training sectors, among others. Among the new appointees is Suwaiba Shehu Ibrahim, who has been named Executive Chairman of the Kaduna State Senior Secondary Schools Education Board.

At the Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Develop- ment, Phoebe Sukai Yayia and Muham- mad Sulaiman were appointed deputy provosts for the Samarun Kataf and Soba campuses, respectively, while Abdullahi Kabir served as Registrar.

In the media sector, El-Said Yakubu Lere was named Chairman of the Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC), with Zakari Aliyu Ahmed as Executive Director.