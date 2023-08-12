Uba Sani Breaks Silence Amid El-Rufai’s Replacement Saga

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has refuted a social media rumour that he was against the state’s ministerial nomination of Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past Governor of the state.

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu nominated El-Rufai for a ministerial position in his administration, but the Senate has not yet approved his nomination due to “unfavourable” security concerns against the former Governor.

But in a shocking development, it was gathered that Governor Sani met with Tinubu and informed him that Jafaru Sani, El-Rufai’s former commissioner, should take over as minister because he no longer wanted the position.

According to the report, Sani rejected Jafaru on the grounds that he was El-Rufai supporter.

Reacting to the development, the Governor said, “The only thing that is true in the story is that I met with the President. Every other thing is false and a conjecture to create friction between me and Mallam (El-Rufai).

“I went to see the President specifically because I was worried by the turn of events. I believe both of them mean well for the country.

“At no time did we discuss the issue of replacement? That is the least of my worries.

“If Mallam decides to propose a replacement, I won’t ever object to his decision. We are in agreement. All of this is a deception, as those who know us well are aware. Although we are aware of the source of the false information, we are unconcerned.

It’s thought that a former senator from the state is faking news items to give the appearance that Sani and El-Rufai are at odds.