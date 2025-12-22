UBA Retires Directors

United Bank for Africa has announced the retirement of four directors from its executive board, effective 1 January 2026.

The retirees are include Deputy Managing Director Mr. Muyiwa Akinyemi and Executive Directors Mrs. Abiola Bawuah, Mr. Alex Alozie, and Mrs. Sola Yomi-Ajayi.

In a statement by the bank, the board has approved the appointment of three new Executive Directors—Mr. Emmanuel Lamptey, Mr. Tosin Adewuyi, and Mr. Chidi Okpala, effective 1 January 2026, subject to regulatory approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Lamptey, appointed Executive Director, Digital Banking, is said has 25 years of multinational and cross-functional experience spanning retail and corporate banking, asset management, securities brokerage, pensions, insurance, and microfinance, with operations across more than 30 African countries.

He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK), and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana.

Adewuyi, executive director, corporate banking, has over 25 years of experience across Sub-Saharan Africa, including more than 15 years in senior management and FCA- and CBN-approved roles in London and Lagos. He has driven senior client engagement across a broad corporate and sovereign clientele.