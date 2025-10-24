UBA, Renewvia Commission Solar Systems Across 25 Branches

In a significant stride toward deepening economic ties between Nigeria and Norway, Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) has partnered with Renewvia Solar Nigeria to deploy renewable energy solutions across 25 UBA branches in five Nigerian states.

The initiative was formalised at the official Ribbon Cutting ceremony held at the UBA Oba Akran 2 branch, Ikeja-Lagos Nigeria on Wednesday, by the Nordic Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Svein Bæra which followed a walkthrough of the Inverter/ Battery Room and Operations by Renewvia Team.

This initiative reflects a growing commitment to sustainable investment and innovation, UBA Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu, emphasise in a keynote address during the recent Norway–Africa Business Summit held in Oslo, where he urged global partners to view Africa not as an aid destination, but as a continent of opportunity and enterprise.

“Africa needs partners, not charity,” Elumelu stated in Oslo, calling for deeper collaboration built on mutual respect, entrepreneurship, and investment. The partnership between UBA and Renewvia embodies that call, channelling Nordic investment and African innovation into tangible, long-term impact.

Supported by Empower New Energy, a leading Norwaybased renewable investment company, and Incremental Energy Solutions (IES), the project will deliver the first phase of 152,000 kWh of clean energy monthly, reducing UBA’s carbon footprint by over 89,000 kilograms of CO2 each month.

Under a 10-year Power-as-a-Service agreement, Renewvia will deploy advanced solar and battery hybrid systems across UBA’s branches, ensuring superior power reliability, operational efficiency, and an enhanced customer experience. Upon full rollout, the project will cover 50 locations across 18 states, representing 3 MWp of solar capacity and 7 MWh of energy storage.

UBA’s Deputy Managing Director, Muyiwa Akinyemi, said: “At UBA, we believe sustainability is not just a responsibility but a key part of building Africa’s future. This project demonstrates how innovation and partnership can deliver lasting impact in terms of growth and advancement as well as reducing our carbon footprint, improving operational efficiency, and contributing to a cleaner environment.

Continuing, he said, “We are proud to work with Renewvia Solar Nigeria, Incremental Energy Solutions, and Empower New Energy to make this vision a reality.” On his part, the Managing Director, Renewvia Solar Nigeria Limited, Adebowale Dosunmu, said: “This partnership with UBA marks a major milestone in our mission to deliver reliable, clean energy to commercial and industrial clients across Nigeria. We are proud to support UBA’s leadership in sustainability and operational excellence.

The CEO, Incremental Energy Solutions (IES) Ltd, Oladipupo Omodara, who also spoke on the project, said: “We appreciate the cooperation and proactiveness of the UBA management team, whose support helped bring this remarkable project and partnership to life.

We at IES are particularly pleased that this success reinforces our commitment to helping Africa claim its rightful place in global energy investment and technology deployment”. Giving his remarks, CEO, Empower New Energy, Terje Osmundsen, stated that Empower New Energy was proud to be the financing partner for landmark project with Renewvia Solar Nigeria, supporting UBA’s commitment to cleaner and more reliable energy.

“This partnership reflects our mission to enable African businesses access sustainable power through innovative financing. It also demonstrates the strength of Nordic-African cooperation in accelerating the transition to renewable energy,” Osmundsen explained.