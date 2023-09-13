UBA Records 371% Growth

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc announced an impressive performance in its audited financial report for the first half of 2023, which ended on June 30.

The report released to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Wednesday showed that the Group recorded double and triple-digit growth across its major income lines, as it continued to show substantial progress in increasing the contribution and market share from its subsidiaries in Africa and globally.

Despite challenging global economic conditions and geopolitical issues in Africa, UBA Group reported a significant increase in profit before tax (PBT) at the end of the first two quarters of the year. The PBT amounted to N404 billion, which is a remarkable 371% increase compared to the N85.75 billion recorded in the first half of 2022.

This resulted in an annualized Return on Average Equity of 57.7%, up from 17.1% the previous year.

However, the reports also showed as of June 30, 2023, a profit after tax (PAT) of N378.24 billion, representing a leap of 437.8 per cent over H1 2022.

The bank’s Operating Income grew by 206.6 per cent to N783.96 billion in June 2023; higher than the N255.67 billion reported a year earlier.

The Group delivered a 164 per cent growth in its Gross Earnings, which rose to N981.78 billion as of June 2023, up from N372.36 billion recorded last year in June 2022.

Total Assets continued a strong upward trajectory, rising above the N15 trillion mark, as it hit N15.38 trillion, representing a 41.7 per cent leap up from N10.86 trillion recorded at the end of last year.

According to the result, customer deposits also rose by a sharp 42.4 per cent to N11.14 trillion in the period under consideration; as against N7.8 trillion recorded at the end of 2022.

Shareholders’ Funds increased to N1.712 trillion reflecting the Group’s strong capacity for internal capital generation.

In line with the Group’s culture of paying both interim and final cash dividends, the Board has approved an interim dividend of 50k per share, which represents over 150 per cent increase over the prior year.

READ ALSO;

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, said the performance underscored the Group’s commitment to consistently deliver value to its shareholders; he added that the Group made progress in digital payments, retail penetration and also benefitted from the effect of revaluation gains, arising from the harmonization of foreign exchange rates at the different access windows in Nigeria.

He said: “The Group recorded strong double-digit growth in revenues and profits from its operations, the result also reflects the effect of sizeable revaluation gains, arising from the harmonization of currency exchange rates in Nigeria.

Our reporting currency found a new exchange level at about N756 to 1US$ as of June 30, 2023, compared to N465 at the beginning of the year.

The results again demonstrate the benefits of our long-held diversification strategy across Africa and globally.

The growth of our international business, most recently in the UAE, only reinforces this earnings quality.

Our business is on a steady growth trajectory, as we further strengthen our risk management traditions and practices necessary technology investments to deliver premium service to our customers.

We have also continued to finance landmark projects in critical sectors of the economies across Africa, facilitating intra-Africa trade with our valuable offerings and providing a versatile last-mile distribution network for Africa-bound donor and multilateral agency funds.”

“ The three core geographical pillars of our business (Nigeria, Rest of Africa, and Rest of the World) are making strong contributions to the Group profit, further justifying our global strategy and business positioning across Africa, UAE, France, UK, and USA, and demonstrating the benefits of positioning UBA as the financial intermediary for Africa and the rest of the world,” Alawuba said.

On the plans for the rest of the year, Alawuba said, “As we approach the last quarter of the year, the Group remains strategically positioned to sustain the strong performance, consolidating on H1 2023 results, to deliver superior returns to our esteemed shareholders.”

UBA’s Executive Director of Finance & Risk, Ugo Nwaghodoh, said the half-year 2023 financial numbers reflect an excellent performance across key metrics, as the bank diligently executes its strategic priorities.

“Our HY2023 financial numbers reflect excellent performance across key metrics, as we diligently execute our priorities for the year.

Annualized return on average equity at 57.7 per cent was bolstered by improved operating income and revaluation gains,” he explained.