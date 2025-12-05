UBA Partners Lions Group, Wakanow On Exclusive Offers For ‘Detty Side’ Campaign

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), has announced a strategic partnership with the Lions Group, a leading entertainment and lifestyle company, targeted at delivering exclusive benefits to customers and Nigerians as part of the highly anticipated ‘Welcome to the Detty Side’ festive campaign.

This collaboration which will offer premium entertainment experiences throughout the festive season, is designed to provide unrivalled value to customers and visitors coming in from overseas.

Both UBA customers and intending clients can seamlessly access all offers by simply obtaining the UBA Red Pass, which serves as the official access card for the entire Detty Side campaign.

Speaking during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, emphasised the bank’s commitment towards rewarding its customers with unique and memorable experiences, noting that UBA is always seeking innovative ways to add unequalled value to our customers at all times, especially during key moments of celebration like the festive season.

She continued: “Our partnership with the prestigious Lions Group allows us give them premium value at a time most needed, by granting our customers, and would-be customers exclusive access to some of the most soughtafter beach destinations and concerts in Lagos.

The UBA Red Pass is your key to unlocking a truly memorable ‘Detty December for all’, and we are excited to offer these fantastic discounts plus cashback rewards.”

Vice President, Strategy and Growth, Lions Group Africa, Adebayo Abe, said: “At Lions Group, we are relentlessly committed to deepening value for our customers, through innovative and secure digital payment solutions that guarantee unmatched satisfaction for Nigerians particularly during this yuletide when Nigerians in diaspora are looking to have an unforgettable Detty December experience when they return.