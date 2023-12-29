Uba, Ozigbo Allegedly Escape Gunmen Attack

…As Ukachukwu Demands 38 Security Personnel From DSS, Police, Army Ahead of Wedding

The former gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) now a stalwart of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Valentine Ozigbo and Self-styled godfather, Chief Chris Uba allegedly escaped the barrels of the unknown gunmen in Anambra State on Thursday.

The incident which occurred at Uga junction in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra led to the killing of two policemen who were in a convoy suspected to belong to Chris Uba.

The two police personnel had gone to clear the traffic jam at the junction when they ran into the gunmen who allegedly opened fire on them and in a prolonged exchange of fire they lost their lives.

According to an eye witness, Chris Uba escaped harm because he was in a bulletproof vehicle while the rest of his convoy was shattered with bullets.

Mr Valentine Ozigbo however was lucky as the gunmen had overtaken his convoy while he was going to his hometown Amaesi the next town to Uga Chris Uba’s Community according to sources, the gunmen were unaware of his presence as his security details could not be noticed by the gunmen.

Ozigbo’s convoy was approaching the Uga junction when it witnessed the exchange of gunfire between the police and the gunmen according to the source Ozigbo also ran into the crossfire but made a detour when it discovered that it was the same set of vehicles that overtook him while returning from Owerri in Imo state to his village.

Apprehensive of such a possible incident another political godfather and former member of the National Assembly Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu has made a demand of thirty-eight security personnel drawn from the Nigerian Army, the Police and the Department of State Service DSS.

According to a letter to the security operatives and copied to the 32 Artillery Regiment Onitsha Ukachukwu made a request for 20 Policemen, 12 DSS staff and 16 soldiers for his wedding ceremony at Osumenyi town in Nnewi South local government area.

Ukachukwu would be getting married for the second time following the death of his first wife and he is getting married to Miss Universe Nigeria Mitchell Ihezue on the 10th of January 2024.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the death of two policemen at the shootout between the gunmen and security operatives at Uga Junction Aguata local government area.

It also said that the Command has launched a manhunt for the gunmen. According to the release signed by the Public Relations Officer DSP Tochukwu Ikenga;

“Anambra State Police Command has launched an intensive manhunt for armed insurgents who infiltrated from a neighbouring State and killed two Police Personnel on 28th December 2023 at about 18.30 hours (6.30 p.m.)”

“The gang which disguised in military fatigue and seemed to be on a kidnap mission were jolted on seeing two armed Police officers approaching their direction. They opened fire on the officers who had moved ahead of the convoy they were escorting to decongest the traffic gridlock. Other personnel returned fire, careful not to hit many motorists who were in traffic, forcing the bandits to flee”

“Police-led mobile Forward Operating Base which had been on intensive patrol of the entire area throughout Christmas Celebrations promptly responded to the scene. It recovered a Lexus SUV the gang operated with and defused an improvised explosive device found in the vehicle. It also recovered an AK-47 RIFLE belonging to one of the slain personnel”

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye who had declared the weekend and Christmas holidays as special working days for all Officers and men in the Command commended all personnel for their tireless and courageous effort in securing the people of Anambra State. He urged them not to be demoralized by the supreme price paid by their colleagues from Enugu State Command but to draw inspiration from their bravery in confronting the criminal gang”

“He condoled with the families of the deceased officers and Enugu State Police Command and vowed that the personnel will not die in vain”

“He has urged all officers and men of Anambra State Police Command to redouble their efforts and remain vigilant. He assured that technology would be employed to track down the criminals who unleashed the attack on Police personnel”

Similarly, the Anambra state Commissioner for Homeland Matters Chief Chikodi Anarah has reassured residents in the state not to panic as useful information has been gathered as to the whereabouts of the gunmen.

Anarah further contended that the gunmen were suspected to have been operating from the neighboring states adding that cross-border security arrangements had been put in place to nip the gunmen on the board.

“We are at the top of the entire situation and being a security issue we cannot say much so that we do not jeopardize operations ”

“We have information that they have been operating from border states and we already have transborder security arrangements in that regard and the people of Anambra state should have no reason to panic ” he said.