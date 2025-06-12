Uba Moves To Eject Criminal Gangs From Kaduna

Share

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani yesterday pledged to rid the state of criminal gangs who threatening safety of life and property.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Special Task Force on Community Policing and Drug Control, he expressed his administration’s determination to rid the dtate of illicit drugs.

The governor, represented by his deputy Hadiza Balarabe, said: “While our security agencies are making commendable progress in defeating insurgents and bandits in our rural areas, we are now witnessing a shift of violence into our urban centers.

“What we are beginning to experience amounts to a form of urban terrorism, and we should not allow it to take root.”

Sani added:“We are not only determined to rid our state of violent crimes and drugs, but we are also committed to making our streets, neighborhoods, and homes safe for everyone.’’

The deputy governor warned the security personnel who will be part of the task force not to allow themselves to be compromised, adding that ‘’this is a sacred duty deserving of full dedication and commitment”.

