UBA, Mastercard Launch Prepaid Card To Promote Financial Inclusion

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, in collaboration with Mastercard, on Tuesday announced the launch of the Mastercard prepaid card to further accelerate financial inclusion and expand access to digital payment solutions across Africa.

The card, which does not require a traditional bank account, is designed to serve individuals who have historically lacked access to formal financial services, particularly young adults, gig workers, and low-income earners. It enables users to top up funds easily, transact both locally and internationally, and manage spending with flexibility and security.

With more than 28.9 million adults in Nigeria remaining unbanked, and digital-first tools increasingly demanded by youth and freelancers, the prepaid card directly addresses pressing gaps in the financial ecosystem. Group Head, Retail & Digital Banking, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Shamsideen Fashola, who noted this is a demonstration of the bank’s customer-first approach, stated that the bank was committed to ensuring that every Nigerian is banked and gets the best service.

According to him, “this collaboration with Mastercard is yet another demonstration of our customer-first approach. We are committed to providing practical solutions that meet the everyday needs of Nigerians, and this card will make payments simpler, safer, and accessible to all” Mastercard’s Country Manager, West Africa, Dr Folasade Femi-Lawal, said: “At Mastercard, we are relentlessly committed to advancing financial inclusion through innovative and secure digital payment solutions that serve both banked and unbanked Nigerians.