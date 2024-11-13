UBA, Mastercard Introduce Debit Card To Commemorate Lender’s 75th Anniversary

Share

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has collaborated with Mastercard to launch a commemorative debit card in celebration of UBA’s 75th anniversary.

This collaboration aims to honor UBA’s long-standing customer relationships and enhance their banking experience with a range of offers and discounts across multiple platforms.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, who spoke at the unveiling, highlighted that the card comes loaded with certain benefits aimed at rewarding customers, including limited 25 per cent off purchases on Jumia and USD75 cashback on transactions made through AliExpress.

He added that this initiative symbolizes the shared vision between UBA and Mastercard towards empowering Africans by enhancing customer experience through secure and convenient transactions.

“This new card represents the deepening of our relationship and our shared mission to empower millions of Nigerians and Africans, by providing them with access to secure transactions and new opportunities across the continent,” Alawuba said. The GMD also disclosed the bank’s plans to unveil similar products across all its subsidiaries.

“We are proud of this collaboration, and we are confident that Mastercard’s role in Africa will only grow stronger in the coming years,” he added. Mark Elliott, Division President for Africa, Mastercard, expressed his appreciation for the UBA collaboration, emphasising its significance in supporting Africa’s digital economy.

“We are excited to collaborate with UBA to celebrate this milestone and bring more value to customers across Africa. This commemorative card is more than just a product; it reflects our commitment to advancing financial inclusion and supporting Africans in accessing secure, convenient and impactful financial solutions,” he said.

