UBA Launches Afrigo Card To Revolutionise Domestic Payments

Share

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has launched Afrigo card, a revolutionary domestic card scheme aimed at transforming the Nigerian payments landscape.

The card, introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), offers a robust alternative to international card schemes, empowering customers with seamless, naira-denominated transactions tailored to the local market.

It has been designed to offer a secure, affordable, and accessible alternative for everyday transactions in line with the apex bank’s ongoing efforts to drive financial inclusion and enhance the digital economy.

Afrigo card boasts impressive features, including chip-and-PIN security, seamless payments at ATMs and POS terminals nationwide, 24/7 access to funds, and rewarding benefits for cardholders.

It has been designed to cater to diverse demo – graphics, as it supports low-income earners, artisans, students, and market traders by providing a flexible, affordable, and efficient means of managing finances.

UBA’s Group Head of Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, pointed out the card’s versatility and other features of the card and maintained that with the launch of Afrigo, the bank continues to demonstrate its leadership in fostering financial innovation, inclusion, and accessibility for all Nigerians.

“With Afrigo, we are offering a card that speaks directly to the needs of Nigerians – from market women and students to small business owners and low-income earners.

The card’s affordability, coupled with its advanced security and potential for biometric authentication and offline transactions, positions it as a vital tool in promoting cashless transactions across Nigeria,” he stated.

Afrigo card boasts impressive features, including chip-and-PIN security, seamless payments at ATMs and POS terminals nationwide, 24/7 access to funds, and rewarding benefits for cardholders.

Designed to cater to diverse demographics, it supports low-income earners, artisans, students, and market traders by providing a flexible, affordable, and efficient means of managing finances.

UBA’s Head of Cards, Joachim Iloemezue, emphasised the bank’s commitment to delivering innovative financial products to its customers.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

