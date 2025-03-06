UBA Inducts Over 3,200 Young Professionals Through GMAP

Share

In a sweeping commitment to shaping Africa’s financial future, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has once again raised the bar in talent development, inducting a new cohort of 1,138 young professionals under its prestigious Graduate Management Acceleration Programme (GMAP).

This latest batch brings the total number of GMAP graduates to an impressive 3,222, reinforcing UBA’s role as a powerhouse in banking and professional mentorship across the continent.

The induction ceremony, held at the Landmark Event Centre, was a momentous affair, graced by UBA Group Chairman Tony Elumelu, Group Managing Director/CEO Oliver Alawuba, Board Members, top executives, faculty members, and an audience of proud mentors, families, and friends.

Elumelu, a fervent advocate of African entrepreneurship and youth empowerment, emphasized the bank’s unwavering commitment to bridging the unemployment gap while nurturing future industry leaders.

“At UBA, we believe Africa’s transformation lies in the hands of young, dynamic, and ambitious professionals like you. Through GMAP, we are not only shaping future leaders but also reinforcing our commitment to excellence and impact. Success is built on resilience, hard work, and continuous learning—go forth and make your mark.”

Alawuba echoed this sentiment, underscoring UBA’s steadfast dedication to human capital development and innovation in the financial sector.

“This is the beginning of a transformational journey—one that will shape your careers and impact Africa’s economic landscape. GMAP is a testament to our vision of equipping the brightest minds with the skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.”

Notably, women comprised 58% (666) of the new graduates, reflecting UBA’s strong commitment to gender diversity and an inclusive workplace. The event also featured inspiring testimonials from GMAP alumni who have ascended the ranks within the bank.

As one of Africa’s largest financial institutions, UBA employs over 25,000 people and serves more than 45 million customers across 20 African countries, as well as in the UK, US, France, and the UAE.

With a clear focus on financial inclusion and cutting-edge technology, the bank continues to set the pace in banking excellence while investing in the continent’s brightest minds.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

