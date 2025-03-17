UBA, ICAN Partner To Drive Innovation, Excellence In Finance

Share

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, last Friday, hosted the 60th President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Chief Davidson C. S. Alaribe, FCA, in a meeting aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation between both institutions.

The meeting signalled a pivotal moment in the relationship between the two institutions, as they explored strategic partnerships aimed at driving mutual growth and development in the financial and accounting sectors.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, who welcomed the ICAN President and his highprofile delegation, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership and assured that the bank is ready and willing to support the institution in its drive for excellence.

He said: “UBA is proud to be home to a significant number of ICAN members, whose expertise has been instrumental to our success as Africa’s global bank. This visit reaffirms our shared commitment to excellence and innovation.

“We are particularly excited about potential collaboration in the Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP), training initiatives, and other business opportunities that will create a win-win for both organisations.”

The delegation had distinguished members of the institute’s council and executive team, including Immediate Past President of ICAN; Mr. Oladele Nuraini Oladipo, FCA, ICAN Council Member; Dr. Oluseyi Oladimeji Olanrewaju, FCA, ICAN’s Honorary Treasurer; Mr. Biodun Adedeji, FCA, ICAN Council Member; and Dr. Lanre Olasunkanmi, FCA, Registrar/ Chief Executive of ICAN.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

