November 30, 2024
November 30, 2024
UBA Group to Commence Full Banking Operations in France

…signs landmark business cooperation agreement

The Chairman of UBA Group, Tony Elumelu, in the presence of President Tinubu and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has signed a landmark business cooperation agreement with the French Finance Minister, Antoine Armand.

The agreement is a significant indication of support by the French Government for the development of UBA’s full banking operations in France.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Tony Elumelu, said: “This partnership reinforces our commitment to seamless international banking services for our customers, not just across the 11 Francophone African countries we serve, but Africa as a whole; and French and European customers transacting with Africa.

“Expanding into France is a natural progression, with Paris serving as our European Union hub, as we continue to bring Africa and the world together, through innovative financial solutions. Paris will join London, New York and Dubai, as a critical component of our unique global network”, Elumelu said.

 

