UBA Group Champions Peace In Africa With Landmark $500,000 Donation To AU

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has demonstrated its commitment to fostering peace and stability across Africa with a landmark donation of $500,000 to the African Union (AU) Peace Fund.

This donation by the UBA Group supports the AU’s efforts towards promoting security, conflict resolution, sustainable development and a unified Africa, as envisioned in the AU’s Africa Agenda 2063.

The AU Peace Fund plays a crucial role in financing mediation and preventive diplomacy efforts across Africa, strengthening institutional capacity, and ensuring rapid responses to emerging conflicts.

UBA’s support underscores its dedication to the collective progress of African nations, reinforcing the UBA Group’s long-standing belief that economic growth and regional stability go hand in hand.

The Chairman of the Executive Management Committee AU Peace Fund; H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat, stated that “peace is synonymous with resources, if we want development and stability, we must achieve peace, the United Bank for Africa has demonstrated their commitment to the development of our continent by this commitment, through sustainable resources.

Together we will continue to build a continent for the future.” UBA’s Group Chairman, Mr. Tony Elumelu, who announced the donation in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, highlighted the reasons behind the UBA Group’s support to the AU.

Elumelu explained the requirement that corporate institutions shape Africa’s future cannot be over-emphasised, and by investing in peace and security, UBA is contributing to an environment where businesses, communities, and nations can thrive, driving sustainable development and economic prosperity for all.

