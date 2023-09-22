UBA Group Chairman, Elumelu, Applaud Leaders for Youth Empowerment

A gathering of prominent global leaders, including Nigeria’s President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, representatives from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), as well as numerous leaders from the public and private sectors, came together to commend the exceptional contributions of Tony Elumelu, Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), to youth development and entrepreneurship in Africa.

The distinguished leaders expressed their admiration for Elumelu, who also serves as the Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, recognising his unwavering commitment to youth empowerment, his advocacy for entrepreneurship, and his dedication to the growth of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) across the continent.

The accolades were bestowed on him during the TEF-UNDP Breakfast Roundtable meeting, held on the sidelines of the ongoing 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The gathering also served as the platform for the launch of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Impact Report titled “The Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme: A Decade of Impact.”

President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, urged other capable Africans to follow in the footsteps of Elumelu by investing in youth empowerment. She stressed the importance of ensuring that the continent becomes self-reliant and no longer depends on foreign donors, high- lighting Tony Elumelu’s role in driving investments, supporting SMEs, and promoting youth entrepreneurship and startups.

Sanwo-Olu, in agreement with the minister, recognised Tony Elumelu’s efforts in empowering and building the youth. He noted that these efforts align perfectly with Lagos state’s initiatives for economic empowerment and poverty reduction. Ahunna Eziakonwa, UN- DP’s Assistant Secretary- General and Director of the Regional Bureau for Africa, expressed her immense in- spiration by Elumelu’s vision for African youth.

She emphasised the shared passion between UNDP and Tony Elumelu in promoting human development and providing opportunities for individuals to shape their destinies. Eziakonwa explained the reason behind UNDP’s continued partnership with TEF, highlighting the potential impact of having 10 individuals like Tony Elumelu each investing $100 million in young people over the next decade.

She stressed the tremendous success achieved on the continent with limited investment and envisioned the continent’s unstoppable potential if such efforts were multiplied. She assured participants of UNDP’s continued excitement about partnering with TEF and the intention to elevate this partnership to new heights, emphasizing their commitment to this cause.