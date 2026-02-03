Group Managing Director/CEO, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Oliver Alawuba, has reinforced the bank’s commitment to deepening and facilitating the Republic of Benin’s economic growth through dedicated support for its transformative infrastructure and development projects.

Alawuba made this disclosure during a high-level strategic working visit to the country on the 28th of January 2026.

The one-day engagement, which focused on strengthening ties with the government, key corporate clients, and the bank’s internal team, underscored UBA’s integrated approach to fostering economic growth.

Alawuba, who spoke during the courtesy meeting with the Senior Minister of Finance, Economy, and Cooperation of Benin, Romuald Wadagni, highlighted the bank’s ongoing as well as future support for the Government of Benin’s transformative infrastructure and development projects.

“Our presence in Benin is that of a committed stakeholder, and we see our role as a catalyst that will continue to collaborate in turning the vision of Benin’s strategic development plans into a tangible, bankable reality”

He further expressed the bank’s appreciation for the government’s partnership, specifically acknowledging the land allocated to UBA Benin as compensation for its former main branch, which was acquired for public utility.