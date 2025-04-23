UBA Ghana Shines At 2025 Global Brand Frontier Awards

Share

United Bank for Africa Ghana Limited has once again solidified its reputation as a socially responsible and forward-thinking financial institution by securing two honours at the 2025 Global Brand Frontier Awards.

The bank was named Best Sustainable Bank and Best Bank in Corporate Social Responsibility in Ghana for 2025. According to a press release, these global awards show UBA Ghana’s commitment to sustainability, environmental stewardship, and impactful community development initiatives.

UBA Ghana has been at the forefront of driving the attainment of the UN Development Goals through various initiatives, enhancing environment, Sustainable and Governance practices within the organisation.

The Global Brand Frontier Awards celebrate global institutions that demonstrate exceptional brand performance, ethical leadership, and contributions to sustainable development, making UBA Ghana’s win a significant achievement in the banking industry.

Uzoechina Molokwu, Managing Director/CEO of UBA Ghana, expressed his gratitude for the recognition. He noted: “We are honoured to be recognised for our consistent efforts to integrate sustainability and social impact into our business model.

“At UBA Ghana, we believe that banking should go beyond profits — it should drive progress, uplift communities, and protect our environment. “I’m proud of the team for their dedication and hard work to ensure that communities and individuals are positively impacted.

“These awards reflect our long-term commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of Ghanaians and contributing to national development.”

UBA Ghana has consistently invested in initiatives focused on education, empowerment and environmental conservation.

Through its various CSR programmes and sustainable financing strategies, the Bank continues to align its operations with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring that economic growth is inclusive and environmentally responsible.

