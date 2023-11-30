UBA Foundation Signals Beginning Of Yuletide, Lights Up Marina

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has kicked off the beginning of the Yuletide season in a grand ceremony marked with fireworks and melodious Christmas carols. The ceremony attended by staff, customers and members of the general public was held at the well decorated UBA Foundation Garden in Marina, Lagos.

Through its corporate social responsibility arm UBA Foundation, the bank marked the start of a fun-filled festive season that will bring lots of cheer and touch the lives of its customers and the individuals around the communities where it operates. The bank celebrated the UBA Foundation Garden Light Up Ceremony and Carol evening on Tuesday, where staff and customers alike joined in to spread hope and sing carols to usher in the Christmas and end of the year season.

At the ceremony, UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, was joined by other management staff to officially light up the Head office and the UBA Foundation Garden, which according to him, signifies how the bank has been bringing light to the lives of the people and communities around it. He said: “We are here to officially light up the season and as you know, UBA has been the light in the financial sector on the continent and beyond.

Going by our performance and we will continue to ensure that we spread light and joy wherever we go. This is very symbolic for us all, and we want to take time to appreciate the staff and customers who have made us achieve great things this year. At UBA, we are all about spreading love and giving hope.”