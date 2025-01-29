UBA Foundation Emerges Philanthropy Of The Year

Share

UBA Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has been named “Philanthropy of the Year” at the prestigious THISDAY Awards 2025.

The award reaffirms the UBA Foundation’s position as a leading force in philanthropy, underscoring its unwavering dedication towards giving back to the community and creating a sustainable future for generations to come.

UBA Foundation emerged the winner in the category which had other nominees including Dangote Foundation, NLNG, MTN Foundation, and Fidelity Bank Foundation.

The award ceremony, tagged “When the Going Gets Tough… the Tough Get Rewarded,” was held at the Prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos on Monday and coincided with THISDAY’s 30th Anniversary.

It brought together distinguished guests to celebrate the outstanding achievement across various sectors, recognising individuals and corporate organisations that have been making meaningful impact in their industries and society as a whole.

While presenting the award, the Honorable Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris Malagi, commended UBA Foundation for its impactful programs, particularly in advancing education, and emphasised the need for more organisations to emulate the Foundation’s model of sustainable philanthropy.

“This award is a testament to the remarkable achievements of the UBA Foundation over the past year. “This honour is well-deserved, and I urge other organizations to follow this exemplary model in contributing to the societies they serve,” Malagi stated.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Foundation, UBA’s Group Head, Media and External Relations Ramon Nasir, expressed gratitude for the recognition, attributing the success to the Foundation’s commitment to improving lives across the continent and beyond.

