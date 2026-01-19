UBA Foundation Delivers Aid To Vulnerable Communities

UBA Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility Arm of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has distributed essential materials worth several millions of naira and dollars as sustenance to school students, orphanages, IDP camps, and vulnerable communities across Nigeria and 19 other African nations where the bank operates.

As part of its food bank and giving back drive, the bank impacted over 100,000 individuals in the communities with essential items and cash gifts, between November 2025 and January 2026, with the aim of alleviating the financial strain associated with the end of the year and beginning of the new year, underscoring the bank and Foundation’s unwavering commitment to fostering hope, and resilience among individuals living within the communities where it operates.

In Nigeria for instance, UBA Foundation’s outreach extended to beneficiaries across all the regions of the country, impacting homes, and IDP camps including the Daughter of Mercy Mother of Mary Orphanage Home in Abia; the Trinitarian Foundation for Orphans and the Helpless in Ebonyi;

The Destitute Home Okobaba in Lagos; Oyiza Orphanage and Foster Foundation in Oyo; Itsoghena Orphanage Home in Edo; Enoima Children Home in Akwa Ibom; Yekope Orphanage in Kogi; IDP Camps in Niger and Borno; UMCN Orphanage Home in Taraba; Kebbi Children’s Home; and the Orphanage Home in Dutse, Jigawa.

In Africa, UBA Foundation’s humanitarian efforts and nutritional support were also replicated in Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Congo DRC, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mozambique, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia, where several hundreds of thousands were also impacted.

The Managing Director/CEO, UBA Foundation, Bola Atta, who visited some of the orphanages including the Destitute Home Okobaba, Lagos where she distributed non-perishable food items and school materials to adults and students alike, emphasised the foundation’s belief in impacting lives allyear round, to create lasting effect and touch the lives of people in all areas, regardless of location and economic barriers.