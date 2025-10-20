UBA Empowers Next Generation Of Leaders As 700 Youths Join GMAP Initiative

Africa’s global bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, continues to demonstrate its commitment to youth empowerment and leadership development as 700 young professionals joined the bank through the Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP), signalling a major investment in the next generation of leaders who will continue to drive the continent’s economic and financial transformation.

At the graduation ceremony, which was held at Landmark Events Centre in Lagos on Sunday, October 19th, 2025, the bank celebrated graduates from Nigeria and across African countries where the bank operates.

UBA’s Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu; Deputy Group Managing Director, Chukwuma Nweke, and other Board Members, Executive Management, faculty members, were on ground to receive the newly graduated professionals into the UBA Tribe.

Since the inception of the program over three years ago, the GMAP, designed to equip entrants with the necessary skills and knowledge, has graduated well over 4,000 banking and finance professionals while providing them with mentorship, training, and handson experience needed to boost their career.

In his speech, Elumelu, who referred to the graduands as “lions and lionesses”, reiterated the bank’s commitment towards raising the next generation of passionate and competent leaders on the continent.

“We are happy to have you as part of this tribe. At UBA, we strongly believe in the transformative power of young people, and that is why we designed this programme that allows us to transfer the baton of knowledge and experience onto others,” he said.